Several months ago we learned of the Xfce 4.16 plans to drop GTK2 support and explore client-side decoration goals among other changes for this lightweight desktop environment release expected in late 2020.
The Xfce 4.16 goal of making use of client-side decorations and in particular the GTK3 GtkHeaderBar appears to be making good progress.
Xfce developer Simon Steinbeiß provided an update on Monday that besides handling Xfce 4.14 point releases well, CSD support is materializing. The libxfce4ui library for Xfce 4.16 now has embraced GtkHeaderBar as part of their CSD support adoption.
Simon also shared in this blog post that the development code towards Xfce 4.16 has also landed an improved "About Xfce" dialog, display dialog improvements, the panel's dark mode is now enabled by default, and more.
