XWayland 21.1.2 Released With NVIDIA Hardware Acceleration Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Wayland on 9 July 2021 at 07:30 AM EDT. 11 Comments
WAYLAND --
XWayland 21.1.2 is out today and while it may seem like "just a point release", it's quite an exciting one at that since it does bring NVIDIA hardware acceleration for XWayland when paired with their new NVIDIA 470 series driver.

Rather than waiting for XWayland 21.2, Red Hat decided to pick it up for the 21.1.2 point release. the EGLStreams changes landed to allow hardware accelerated direct rendering with the NVIDIA driver, namely their proprietary driver with the 470 series or later. These EGLStreams changes shouldn't risk regressing XWayland users on the open-source drivers with the GBM back-end.


Aside from landing that NVIDIA accelerated XWayland support, there are various bug fixes found in v21.1.2. This NVIDIA XWayland support was already back-ported to Fedora for the NVIDIA 470 beta release while now it's nice seeing it appear quickly in a released version so should get picked up soon by other Linux distributions for allowing Linux games and other software to run well on the NVIDIA driver with XWayland.

The brief XWayland 21.1.2 release announcement can be read on the X.Org mailing list. These standalone XWayland releases continue to be derived from the upstream X.Org Server source tree.
11 Comments
Related News
Sway 1.6.1 Wayland Compositor Released With WLROOTS 0.14
Surface Suspension Protocol Proposed For Wayland
Taiwins 0.3 Released As Newest Wayland Compositor Release
Wayland-Protocols 1.21 Released With XDG_Activation, Staging Replaces Unstable
Sway 1.6 Wayland Compositor Released With Smoother Move/Resize
Wayland Is Driving Fragmentation Around EDID Parsing - A Call To Fix That
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Steam On Linux Still Tap Dancing Around 0.9% Marketshare
Following NetBSD, DragonFlyBSD Now Has "COVID"
Wine 6.12 Released With More PE Conversion, New Themes
Intel Discrete Graphics On Linux Nearing The Point Of A Working, Accelerated Desktop
OpenZFS 2.1 Released With dRAID, Compatibility Property, Better Performance
Latest Patches Sent Out For Adding Rust Support To The Linux Kernel
Darktable 3.6 Released For This Free Alternative To Adobe Lightroom
Linux Will Keep Core Scheduling Disabled By Default