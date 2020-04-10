Last week the XFS file-system saw its first round of updates for the Linux 5.7 kernel cycle that included preparations for supporting online repair in the future as well as many underlying code improvements. A second round of code improvements were sent in on Thursday for this mature file-system.
The second batch of new XFS code for Linux 5.7 includes better handling when consuming a lot of memory, memory reclaim improvements, and better handling when nearly out of space on the file-system.
XFS maintainer Darrick Wong characterized this second serving of changes as "this batch changes how xfs interacts with memory reclaim; how the log batches and throttles log items; how hard writes near ENOSPC will try to squeeze more space out of the filesystem; and hopefully fix the last of the umount hangs after a catastrophic failure."
The full list of these XFS changes for Linux 5.7 via this pull request.
