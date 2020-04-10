XFS Has A Second Round Of Improvements For Linux 5.7
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 10 April 2020 at 02:15 AM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX STORAGE --
Last week the XFS file-system saw its first round of updates for the Linux 5.7 kernel cycle that included preparations for supporting online repair in the future as well as many underlying code improvements. A second round of code improvements were sent in on Thursday for this mature file-system.

The second batch of new XFS code for Linux 5.7 includes better handling when consuming a lot of memory, memory reclaim improvements, and better handling when nearly out of space on the file-system.

XFS maintainer Darrick Wong characterized this second serving of changes as "this batch changes how xfs interacts with memory reclaim; how the log batches and throttles log items; how hard writes near ENOSPC will try to squeeze more space out of the filesystem; and hopefully fix the last of the umount hangs after a catastrophic failure."

The full list of these XFS changes for Linux 5.7 via this pull request.
Add A Comment
Related News
Samsung Releases exFAT-Utils To Format File-System, Fsck
Ceph Sees Some Nice Performance Improvements With Linux 5.7
LOOPFS File-System Proposed For Linux
OverlayFS Can Be Paired With VirtIO-FS On Linux 5.7
F2FS Introduces Zstd Compression Support With The Linux 5.7 Kernel
XFS Working Towards Online Repair, Many Underlying Improvements
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linus Torvalds Questions The Not So Glorious Driver For That Funky Looking RGB Mouse
Firefox 75 Released With Flatpak Support, Wayland Improvements
Ada++ Wants To Make The Ada Programming Language More Accessible
GNU Guix Wants To Replace The Linux-Libre Kernel With The Hurd Micro-Kernel
Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Beta Released
The New Microsoft exFAT File-System Driver Has Landed In Linux 5.7
AMD's Marek Olšák Lands Even More OpenGL Threading Improvements Into Mesa 20.1
Canonical Contributing Upstream Improvements To Plymouth Ahead Of Ubuntu 20.04 LTS