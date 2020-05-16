XDC2020 Call For Proposals - X.Org Developers For Now Still Planning To Meet In Poland
Written by Michael Larabel in X.Org on 16 May 2020 at 09:00 AM EDT. Add A Comment
For now at least the in-person X.Org Developers' Conference is still on with plans for X.Org/Wayland/Mesa developers to meet in Gdańsk, Poland for their annual conference.

While many conferences in 2020 have converted to virtual events as a result of the coronavirus, the X.Org Foundation is hopeful that come September they will still be able to host their physical event as planned in Poland and organized by the local Intel Poland staff. They are not ruling out though the possibility of having to shift it to an online event or a hybrid physical/virtual event depending upon how the COVID-19 situation plays out in the months ahead. Months ago there was also talk of possibly relocating outside of Poland due to unrelated matters but that seems to have faded down. The event organizers are expected to decide by July about the prospects of the September event if it will go virtual, continue as planned, or be postponed to a later date.


XDC is the annual meetup of X.Org/Wayland/Mesa/libinput developers.


In any case, whether it be a physical or virtual event, the Call for Proposals "CFP" for XDC2020 is now out there. Those interested in presenting at XDC2020 can now submit their talk proposals for consideration.

Details on submitting a talk and registering for the event can be found via this mailing list post as well as the event site at xdc2020.x.org.
