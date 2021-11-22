Wireshark 3.6 Released With Support For World of Warcraft "WOWW" Protocol, Many Others
Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 25 November 2021 at 05:28 AM EST.
Wireshark as the very useful and powerful open-source packet analyzer for networking and other communication protocols is out with a shiny new release.

Wireshark 3.6 adds support for importing captures from text files based on regular expressions, much improved RTP player support, adding of USB Link Layer reassembly, improvements to the user's guide and documentation, support for decoding the Vector Informatik Binary Log File (BLF) file format, many protocol updates, and a lot of new protocols are now supported by Wireshark.

Wireshark 3.6 adds support for the following protocols: "5G Lawful Interception (5GLI), Bluetooth Link Manager Protocol (BT LMP), Bundle Protocol version 7 (BPv7), Bundle Protocol version 7 Security (BPSec), CBOR Object Signing and Encryption (COSE), E2 Application Protocol (E2AP), Event Tracing for Windows (ETW), EXtreme extra Eth Header (EXEH), High-Performance Connectivity Tracer (HiPerConTracer), ISO 10681, Kerberos SPAKE, Linux psample protocol, Local Interconnect Network (LIN), Microsoft Task Scheduler Service, O-RAN E2AP, O-RAN fronthaul UC-plane (O-RAN), Opus Interactive Audio Codec (OPUS), PDU Transport Protocol, R09.x (R09), RDP Dynamic Channel Protocol (DRDYNVC), RDP Graphic pipeline channel Protocol (EGFX), RDP Multi-transport (RDPMT), Real-Time Publish-Subscribe Virtual Transport (RTPS-VT), Real-Time Publish-Subscribe Wire Protocol (processed) (RTPS-PROC), Shared Memory Communications (SMC), Signal PDU, SparkplugB, State Synchronization Protocol (SSyncP), Tagged Image File Format (TIFF), TP-Link Smart Home Protocol, UAVCAN DSDL, UAVCAN/CAN, UDP Remote Desktop Protocol (RDPUDP), Van Jacobson PPP compression (VJC), World of Warcraft World (WOWW), and X2 xIRI payload (xIRI)."


Wireshark continues becoming even more powerful. The World of Warcraft World "WOWW" protocol for those curious is used by Blizzard for communications between the game client and their "world" server for gameplay, building off the earlier "WOW" protocol. Also notable is TP-Link Smart Home Protocol being supported, Opus Interactive Audio Codec, the Microsoft Task Scheduler Service, and the numerous other protocols added.

Downloads and more details on Wireshark 3.6 at Wireshark.org.
