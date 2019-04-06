New WireGuard Snapshot Offers FreeBSD Fixes, Other Tweaks

While we remain hopeful about potentially seeing WireGuard in the mainline Linux 5.2 kernel, for those using this secure network tunnel already with the out-of-tree DKMS Linux support (or running WireGuard on another supported operating system), WireGuard "0.0.20190406" is out this weekend as the newest development snapshot.
WireGuard lead developer Jason Donenfeld announced this latest snapshot on Saturday, the first since late February.
WireGuard 0.0.20190406 has a number of different fixes, several FreeBSD fixes, the WireGuard tools now support Haiku albeit WireGuard itself doesn't yet have an implementation for this BeOS inspired operating system, various other improvements to the WireGuard tools, some small C optimizations, various tweaks suggested by Linux networking expert Dave Miller, a simplified blake2s implementation, and compatibility fixes for the Linux 5.1 kernel code.
More details on this WireGuard development release via the project's mailing list.
Add A Comment