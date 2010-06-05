Early Out Of Tree Patches Let Wine Run Natively On Wayland
Written by Michael Larabel in WINE on 4 February 2020 at 06:53 AM EST.
Not yet mainlined but there is a Git repository offering up a Wine Wayland driver implementation for letting Windows applications/games run atop a Wayland compositor without any dependence on X11/XWayland.

The Wine-Wayland effort is providing a "winewayland.drv" implementation for driving Wayland protocol support into Wine without depending upon X11. The Git repository is currently geared for Arch Linux and Manjaro users with making it easy to build the Wine-Wayland driver there.

At this stage the winewayland.drv implementation is good enough for Vulkan/DXVK games. But there isn't yet any working OpenGL support nor any GDI support for Windows applications. Thus at this point the support is quite limited and an early work-in-progress. Obviously all those kinks will have to be worked out as well before this code could be mainlined.

But in any case for those wanting to check out Wine-Wayland in its very early state can do so at GitHub.
