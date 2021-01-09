Wine-Staging 6.0-RC6 Fixes An 11 Year Old Bug
Building off yesterday's Wine 6.0-RC6 release is an updated Wine-Staging build.

Wine-Staging 6.0-RC6 continues carrying just shy of 800 patches atop the upstream Wine code-base. Given the current Wine focus on bug fixing until the stable Wine 6.0.0 debut in the next few weeks, this Wine-Staging update isn't too notable.

The lone new functionality introduced with Wine-Staging 6.0-RC6 though is to fix a decade-old bug in Wine. Friday's Wine-Staging release adds a workaround for addressing Bug 21014 that has been open since the end of 2009. The bug is around the game Dark Sector not working with any sound under Wine. This patch should fix the old Wine problem.

Aside from that, there isn't much different to Wine-Staging 6.0-RC6 besides the upstream fixes. The various Wine builds are available through WineHQ.org.
