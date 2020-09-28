Wine-Staging 5.18 Adds sRGB Color Profile, Another Fix For Microsoft Flight Simulator
Building off Friday's release of Wine 5.18 is now an updated Wine-Staging that adds just over 600 patches atop the upstream code-base for delivering experimental/testing features.

Wine-Staging 5.18 is coming in lighter than its predecessors in that it's down to just 615 patches thanks to a number of patches around MSXML3, NTDLL, XACTEngine, and others making their way into the upstream Wine code-base. But there is also new functionality with Wine-Staging 5.18 including:

- Initial sRGB color profile support, in addressing a six year old bug around some applications needing sRGB color space support. This helps, for example, Microsoft Office 2007/2010 with PDF export support.

- For the past few Wine-Staging releases we have seen work for getting Microsoft Flight Simulator (2020) up and running on Linux. The latest in Wine-Staging 5.18 is adding the Windows.Globalization DLL to avoid a black screen and crash with the flight simulator.

- XACTEngine DLLs added for helping the likes of Roller Coaster Rampage, Supreme Commander, Two Worlds Epic Edition, Supreme Commander Forged Alliance, and presumably other games as well.

Wine and Wine-Staging are both available for download from WineHQ.org.
