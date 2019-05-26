Wine-Staging continues chugging along and as of the version 4.9 release is more than 830 patches atop the upstream Wine code-base.
Following Friday's Wine 4.9 release, Wine-Staging 4.9 is out with some of the previous staging work now upstreamed around the Windows Codecs and DInput while some existing patches re-based and then also a few new patches.
New to Wine-Staging 4.9 is a fix for handling 32-bit BMPv3 images with alpha channels and a BCrypt function to satisfy the game Steep on UPlay (ncrypt.dll.BCryptSecretAgreement).
The new material to Wine-Staging 4.9 itself isn't too exciting but this staging version of Wine continues offering a lot of extra/improved functionality for testing compared to the standard Wine releases.
Downloads for both flavors of Wine at WineHQ.org.
