Wine-Staging 4.20 Adds Undocumented D3D9 Internal Function For The Sims 2
16 November 2019
Wine 4.20 came out last night while out today is Wine-Staging 4.20 as this experimental blend of Wine with more than eight-hundred extra patches on top.

Wine-Staging 4.20 comes in slightly smaller than its predecessor due to upstreaming a number of patches around Winebus, Wineboot, DSDMO, Wine.inf, and other bits, but Wine-Staging is still carrying a weight of more than 830 patches compared to upstream.

Wine-Staging 4.20 has updated some of its NTDLL patches and the Winebuild Fake DLLs work while adding just one new patch.

The new patch in Wine-Staging 4.20 is a fix for The Sims 2 Demo. At least this came needs d3d9.Direct3DShaderValidatorCreate9() but unfortunately that's an undocumented internal function. Wine developers have been aware of this since February at least but haven't been able to properly decipher the behavior of this function. Wine-Staging 4.20 adds the initial patch from that mailing list thread which is a start but still to be worked on further.

More details on Wine-Staging 4.20 via Wine-devel.
