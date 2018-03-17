Fresh off the release of Wine 3.4 on Friday, the maintainers corralling the Wine-Staging releases have now put out their second modern release.
Wine-Staging 3.4 was released minutes ago since Alistair Leslie-Hughes managed to take-over the Wine-Staging maintenance and get out the recent v3.3 release. They have continued re-basing their patches against Wine upstream, more than 1000 in total. They are also working to upstream those patches where appropriate.
Some of the fixes found in Wine-Staging 3.4 include supporting anti-alias fonts within Microsoft Office, a fix for Assassin's Creed Syndicate, fixing a texture issue in Vietcong, and new patches to stop multiple crashes in the BattlEye service. BattlEye is the anti-cheat software popular with many Windows games.
More Wine-Staging 3.4 details via Wine-Staging on GitHub.
