Wine Is Approaching Six Million Lines Of Code

Given yesterday's release of Wine 5.0 I was curious to run some development stats on Wine Git as of the 5.0 release tag for seeing how development is trending on this wildly popular program among Linux users especially for running Windows games and applications.When running GitStats on the Wine Git repository, it's now up to 135,558 commits from around 1,586 different authors with the oldest Wine code dating back to its initial release in 1993.

During 2019 the Wine commit count was at a high point going back to 2012. Wine in 2019 saw 7,373 commits that added 478,947 lines of code while removing 226,911 lines. The years with the most Wine commits in history were back in 2008~2009. It's great though the 2019 numbers at least being the highest in several years, likely in part thanks to Valve / CodeWeavers on their gaming improvements.The most prolific contributor to Wine last year being responsible for around 17% of the commits was Zebediah Figura followed by Wine leader Alexandre Julliard. Other prominent Wine developers during 2019 were Julliard, Nikolay Sivov, Jacek Caban, Henri Verbeet, and Michael Stefaniuc. During 2019 were Wine commits from about 142 different authors, higher than 2018 by a few.