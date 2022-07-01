Wine 7.12 Released With Theming For Qt5 Apps, VKD3D v1.4
Written by Michael Larabel in WINE on 1 July 2022 at 03:22 PM EDT.
Wine 7.12 is out as the newest development release of this program for running Windows games and applications under Linux and other platforms.

For being just ahead of the US holiday weekend, Wine 7.12 has some nice changes in store for testing. Wine 7.12 introduces support for theming with Windows Qt5 applications, pulls in the new VKD3D 1.4 release for Direct3D 12 implemented over Vulkan, and various other improvements and fixes.

VKD3D 1.4 brings improvements to its HLSL compiler and other enhancements to increase the efficiency of mapping Direct3D 12 with Vulkan.
- Theming support for Qt5 applications.
- Bundled vkd3d upgraded to version 1.4.
- Improved effect support in Direct2D.
- QWORD support in registry tools.
- Various bug fixes.

There are just 13 known bug fixes in this release. The fixes though affect games like Star Citizen to applications like Wireshark.

Downloads and more details on the Wine 7.12 changes via WineHQ.org.
