Wine 6.14 Implements More 32-bit To 64-bit Thunks, Updated Mono

Wine developers have popped open a new bi-weekly development snapshot of this software that allows Windows games/applications to run on Linux and macOS along with being what powers Valve's Steam Play (Proton) and CodeWeavers' CrossOver.
Wine 6.14 is this latest development snapshot for enjoying Windows applications and game support under Linux. With Wine 6.14 their integrated Mono engine is updated against Mono 6.3, more 32-bit to 64-bit thunks have been implemented in the WOW64 DLL, there is continued preparations around GDI system call support, and various bug fixes.
There are 30 known bug fixes with Wine 6.14 including for games like Star Citizen, Dead Rising, GTA V and Eve Online to applications like Autodesk 3dx Max and Microsoft Xbox Live Developer Tool.
More details on the Wine 6.14 changes in full via WineHQ.org.
3 Comments