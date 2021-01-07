Wine 6.0-rc6 is out today as the latest weekly release candidate of Wine 6.0 that will be released in the near future. Either due to nearing the end of the release cycle and/or Wine developers having a post-holiday hangover, Wine 6.0-RC6 is coming in light on new fixes.
This sixth test version of Wine 6.0 has just ten known bug fixes. It may be a culmination of factors why this week is light but in any case the aim is to ship Wine 6.0.0 in January so the load for this timing appears to be in good standing.
Among the fixes in Wine 6.0-rc6 are for fixing Wine on headless X11 systems, Delphi applications not having their main window appear in a window manager's taskbar, World of Tanks failing to launch for some locales, a HID permission issue for newer versions of macOS, the Wine server crashing with the SteelSeries engine client, and other random problems resolved.
The list of fixes and download links for Wine 6.0-rc6 can be found via WineHQ.org.
