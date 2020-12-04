As expected, the first release candidate of Wine 6.0 is now available for testing for this annual update to Wine for running Windows programs and games on Linux and other platforms.
Wine 6.0-RC1 marks the start of the code/feature freeze ahead of Wine 6.0.0, which should be out in January. Until then the release candidates will continue.
But among the changes that made it in prior to this freeze with Wine 6.0-RC1 includes:
- Gecko engine update.
- WindowsCodecs and QCap libraries converted to PE.
- Faster font initialization at process start.
- Support for named pipes with empty names.
A total of 53 known bug fixes landed in the past two weeks. The fixes range from many different game fixes to other random issues being resolved.
Details and downloads on Wine 6.0-RC1 via WineHQ.org.
Add A Comment