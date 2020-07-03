Wine 5.12 Brings WebSocket API Support, Better RawInput Handling
Written by Michael Larabel in WINE on 3 July 2020 at 03:53 PM EDT.
Wine 5.12 is out for the US Holiday weekend testing.

Wine 5.12 brings NTDLL now converted to PE format, support for the WebSocket API, improved RawInput support, updated Vulkan specification compliance, and around 48 known bug fixes. The bug fixes for this bi-weekly release help out software ranging from Battle.net to Adobe Photoshop to multiple games.

The updated Wine Vulkan support is updating the header against the Vulkan 1.2.145 spec. Also noteworthy with Wine 5.12 are a number of Direct3D compiler fixes/improvements.

Downloads and more details on the Wine 5.12 routine development snapshot via WineHQ.org.
