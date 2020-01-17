Wine 5.0-RC6 Released With Another 21 Fixes
Written by Michael Larabel in WINE on 17 January 2020 at 05:29 PM EST.
We'll likely see the Wine 5.0 stable release next week or the following week, but for now Wine 5.0-RC6 is available as the newest weekly release candidate.

Given the code freeze that's been in place for over the past month, there are no new features but only bug fixes at this stage. Wine 5.0-RC6 ships with 21 known bug fixes in total.

Some of the fixes in Wine 5.0-RC6 are for Brothers In Arms - Hell's Highway, Tomb Raider, The Witcher Enhanced Edition, Serious Sam Classic, and other games. There are also fixes for applications like 7-Zip, Acrobat Reader, and Pale Moon.

More details on the Wine 5.0-RC6 fixes via WineHQ.org.
