Wine 4.0 should be officially out soon, but this weekend the latest test release of it is Release Candidate 7 that brings more than one dozen fixes.
Wine 4.0 remains in a feature freeze until its release, which will likely be within the next two weeks or so. Since last Friday's Wine 4.0-RC6, the RC7 release has 13 known bug fixes. Catching our interest are some game performance regressions being resolved, including for Hot Pursuit, Project CARS, Gas Guzzlers, and others. There are also video player crash fixes when opening audio or video files.
Some of the other work in Wine 4.0-RC7 includes crash fixes for A.R.E.S. Extinction Agenda, BurnPlot failing to start, Microsoft Money 2015 going "black", the NVIDIA GeForce Experience installer failing, and Age of Empires II breaking when CSMT (Command Stream Multi-Threading) is enabled.
The complete list of changes for Wine 4.0-RC7 can be found via WineHQ.org.
More details on all that's coming out of this annual Wine update can be found via our Wine 4.0 feature overview.
