Wine 3.20 Released With Several Improvements
9 November 2018
Wine 3.20 is now the latest bi-weekly development release for this increasingly popular code-base for running Windows programs/games on Linux and other operating systems.

Wine 3.20 brings improvements to its IDL compiler, support for sub-storage transforms within MSIs, RPC/COM marshalling fixes, support for Unicode requests within WinHTTP, and shell auto-complete optimizations.

There are 36 known fixes in Wine 3.20 ranging from taking care of issues with Wargaming.net to different Microsoft products to Steam and Photoshop CC 2017.

There's nothing new to report on the Vulkan front for Wine 3.20 but there are a number of ongoing WineD3D changes.

More details on the Wine 3.20 changes via WineHQ.org. There's no word yet on what other changes might land before moving to Wine 4.0 stable around the start of 2019.
