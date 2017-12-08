Just as planned, the first release candidate for Wine 3.0 and it also marks the project's code/feature freeze.
A big change with Wine 3.0-RC1 is that Direct3D 11.0 is now enabled by default on AMD and Intel graphics processors! The D3D11 support in Wine still isn't completely baked, but it's working for several Direct3D 11 games like Deus Ex: Human Revolution, Prey 2017, Crysis 2 and Witcher 3 to now enjoy under Linux.
Wine 3.0-RC1 additionally has an initial task scheduler implementation, registry export support within the reg.exe tool, Progman DDE support, OLE data cache improvements, greater event support in MSHTML, relay debugging improvements, and more.Wine 3.0-RC1 also enables AES encryption support when running on macOS.
Wine 3.0-RC1 has 28 known bug fixes including fixes for World of Tanks, Fallout 4, Witcher 3, Sims 4, and various other games.
See our Wine 3.0 feature overview to be reminded of all the work that's built up in the development releases over the year.
Wine 3.0 is another release as part of the project's new annual release cadence. Weekly release candidates are expected until Wine 3.0.0 is officially ready for release around mid-January.
Download the RC1 from WineHQ.org.
