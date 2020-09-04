Wayland's Weston 9.0 Released With Kiosk Shell For Always-Fullscreen Apps
Weston 9.0 is out as the latest feature update to this Wayland reference compositor.

Most notable to Weston 9.0 is the introduction of a kiosk/full-screen shell. This Weston kiosk shell runs applications always full-screen via XDG-Shell. This is intended for embedded use-cases and other scenarios where always running one application/surface at a time. This implementation can also help developers in creating their own kiosk-like shells in serving as example code.

Besides the new kiosk shell, Weston 9.0 also has improved testing infrastructure, support for the DRM panel orientation property, and other small fixes/improvements.

More details on Weston 9.0 via Wayland-devel.
