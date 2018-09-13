Mozilla Begins Slowly Enabling WebRender For Some Users

One of the Mozilla technologies we have been most excited about in recent years is WebRender, the Rust-written restructuring of the graphics/GPU code.
WebRender was developed with Servo in mind but was developed externally and as a GPU-based renderer for web content. Those unfamiliar with WebRender can see their existing project Wiki.
We've been tracking WebRender over the years and are excited that it's finally rolling out for Firefox. Mozilla's Jeff Muizelaar announced yesterday that he has enabled WebRender in Firefox Nightly for some users. But those initial users amount to Windows 10 running non-laptop users with NVIDIA graphics.
While it's unfortunate Linux wasn't included as part of this initial roll-out, it can at least be enabled on Firefox Nightly via the gfx.webrender.all pref preference. Mozilla's Jeff Muizelaar who enabled this WebRender default change commented in the announcement, "WebRender should be generally usable on all platforms other than Android right now so if you want to be keen you can try it out now with the gfx.webrender.all pref."
2 Comments