Waypipe Is Successfully Working For This Network-Transparent Wayland Apps/Games Proxy

Waypipe is off to the races as the newest network transparency effort in the Wayland space. Waypipe provides a network transparent Wayland proxy for running native Wayland programs/games over a network similar to X11's capabilities and forwarding X over an SSH connection.
Waypipe development was successful this summer by student developer Manuel Stoeckl who was working on the effort as part of this year's Google Summer of Code (GSoC). Waypipe is successfully working now for running Wayland games/applications over the network using this proxy mechanism and supports features like compression, multi-threading optimizations, and hardware-accelerated VA-API for video encode/decode across the network.
While GSoC 2019 has ended, Stoeckl will try to continue to fix bugs in Waypipe, further clean the code, extend the protocol support, and try to get to feature requests as time becomes available.
Those wanting to learn more about Waypipe can do so via Manuel's blog. The Waypipe code is currently hosted on FreeDesktop.org.
