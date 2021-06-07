Experimental Wayland Driver For Wine Now Supports Vulkan, Other Features

Announced at the end of last year was an experimental Wayland driver for Wine providing native Wayland support without relying on X11/XWayland. In the months since that yet-to-be-merged driver has continued supporting more functionality and with the latest update is much more viable.
This newest Wayland driver update for Wine now has working Vulkan support, multi-monitor setups are correctly handled, HiDPI is also now available, cursor clipping and relative moment is working too, and Wayland keymap handling is also in place.
With these latest features wired up, the Wayland Wine driver is closer to being functional for daily usage and also meeting the needs of modern Linux gamers. The Vulkan support with this Wayland driver is working both directly within Wine as well as through the likes of WineD3D and DXVK.
With today's update, developer Alexandros Frantzis shared: "I think the driver has reached a point where it has enough features to be useful for many use cases and also provide enough confidence that it is a viable option going forward. My plan now is to mainly focus on fixes/improvements and to start preparing for staging by creating a more upstream/review friendly patchset series."
Hopefully the code will get tidied up and code review happen in the next few months so possibly this Wayland driver could be merged in time for the Wine 7.0 stable release early next year.
Here's a look at the latest Wayland driver in action:
