Wayland 1.21 Released With New High Resolution Scroll Event
Written by Michael Larabel in Wayland on 30 June 2022 at 06:30 PM EDT. 2 Comments
WAYLAND --
It's been over a half-year since the last Wayland update with the core code now largely mature, but out today is Wayland 1.21 with the new wl_pointer high-resolution scroll event as well as some smaller additions and fixes.

With Wayland 1.21, high-resolution wheel scrolling is added to the wl_pointer protocol via a new "wl_pointer.axis_v120" event for representing wheel detents as fractions or multiples of 120. The "120" approach is to match the behavior seen under Microsoft Windows.


The Linux 5.0 kernel and newer have supported high resolution scrolling, permitted it's also supported by the individual hardware driver. Libinput has already supported high resolution scrolling while this work opens it up to Wayland clients. Under X.Org, the xf86-input-libinput driver has already supported this more precise scrolling method. High resolution scrolling also remains open for XWayland, GNOME's Mutter, GTK, and other components.

In addition to the high-resolution wheel scrolling for wl_pointer, Wayland 1.21 adds has various convenience functions and different bug fixes -- mostly smaller items scattered throughout the code-base.

The brief Wayland 1.21 release announcement can be found on wayland-devel.
2 Comments
Related News
Libinput 1.21 Released With Improvements To Flat Acceleration Profile For Touchpads
Wayland 1.21 Alpha Finally Introduces High-Resolution Scroll Wheel Support
XWayland Adds New Option To Expose Dummy Modes For Gamescope / Steam Deck
A Big Performance Fix Is Pending For WebKit / WPE On Wayland
SDL2 Reverts Its Wayland Preference - Goes Back To X11 Default
New Wayland Protocol Proposed For Fractional Scaling
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linus Torvalds' Latest Commentary Against -O3'ing The Linux Kernel
Experimental -O3 Optimizing The Linux Kernel For Better Performance Brought Up Again
Ubuntu Developers Have An Idea For Handling The Over-Eager Systemd OOMD App Killing
Linux 5.20 To Support Async Buffered Writes For XFS + IO_uring For Big Performance Boost
Fedora CoreOS Hopes To Become An Official Edition With Fedora 37
AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.0 Source Code Published
LightDM Display Manager 2022 Status Update: Not Much Going On
Fedora 37 Looks To Ship With Stratis Storage 3.1 Support