Wayland 1.18 came back in February while until now there wasn't much talk about a "Wayland 1.19" since at this stage the core functionality of Wayland is quite mature and stable. But now work is underway on Wayland 1.19 with aims to likely ship it in January.
Wayland 1.19 doesn't have any pressing work but given various additions have accumulated over the past ten months, Simon Ser is stepping up again as release manager and looking to get it released.
Earlier this week he laid out his proposal that includes Wayland 1.19 Alpha at the end of this week, a beta in early January, a release candidate on 20 January, and to potentially ship by the end of January. Wayland 1.19.0 could get dragged into February if additional release candidates are warranted.
There have been less than 50 commits to Wayland this year since v1.18. Among the additions are a number of minor fixes, various clarifications to the protocol, Meson build system updates, and other mostly mundane items. Wayland 1.19 will also be the last release supporting GNU Autotools before forcing Meson as their only build system.
