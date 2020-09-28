WayVNC 0.3 released today as the Wayland VNC server built atop the WLROOTS library.
The headline feature of WayVNC is... clipboard support! Yep, this popular Wayland VNC server can finally support copy and paste functionality. This clipboard support landed just last week and allows copy/paste of text to/from the host clipboard. On the Wayland side this clipboard support is making use of the wlr-data-control-unstable-v1 protocol. This WayVNC clipboard support was written by longtime Wayland contributor Scott Moreau.
The other changes include mostly minor alterations and the addition of a man page. More details on WayVNC 0.3 via the release announcement.
