Project Wakefield Is OpenJDK's Effort To Improve Java On Wayland

Project Wakefield is the recently established OpenJDK initiative to implement native Wayland support within Java.
Project Wakefield formally got off the ground in September with its focus to provide native Wayland support. Given Linux distributions continue moving away from X.Org Server based sessions by default in favor of Wayland, OpenJDK developers are working to get their Wayland desktop support in order. Initially they are working to provide good support for JDK running on Wayland within the X11 compatibility mode while the ultimate goal is to offer complete and native Wayland client support. OpenJDK developers have acknowledged this will "take years to fully complete and deliver" their native Wayland support.
More details on Project Wakefield can be found via wiki.openjdk.java.net. There is also the Wakefield project site.
