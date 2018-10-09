Vulkan Cracks 2,500 Projects On GitHub
14 October 2018
After cracking 2,000 projects referencing Vulkan on GitHub earlier this year, this week it passed the milestone of having more than 2,500 projects.

Granted, some of these projects referencing Vulkan are still in their primitive stages, but of the 2,500+ projects are a lot of interesting Vulkan-using projects from RenderDoc to countless game engine initiatives, various code samples, the AMDVLK driver stack, and countless innovative efforts like GLOVE for OpenGL over Vulkan to Kazan for a Rust-written CPU-based Vulkan implementation and a heck of a lot more.

In comparison, on GitHub are just 112 projects mentioning D3D12 or 46 for Direct3D 12. Direct3D 11 even is at just 239 references. Apple's Metal doesn't fair any better while for OpenGL there are 38,014 project references.

Those wanting to explore the vibrant Vulkan community on GitHub can take a look at the many interesting projects via this GitHub search.

Quite an exciting time for Vulkan especially with yesterday's significant Vulkan 1.1.88 release bringing several new extensions.
