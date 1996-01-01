Vulkan 1.1.96 Released With Many Corrections & Clarifications
Written by Michael Larabel in Vulkan on 17 December 2018 at 04:22 AM EST. Add A Comment
VULKAN --
Vulkan 1.1.96 is out this morning and while it doesn't introduce any new extensions, it does have a number of corrections and clarifications to this graphics/compute API's documentation.

Besides the most mundane changes with Vulkan 1.1.96, one notable fix is fixing the VK_EXT_pci_bus_info extension. This extension assumed PCI domains to incorrectly be 16-bit rather than 32-bit. With this Vulkan update they've been changed to 32-bit, albeit is a backwards-breaking change though the developers hope there is no fallout from the short time that this VK_EXT_pci_bus_info extension has been around. The Mesa drivers will now be re-enabling the corrected support.

Thise change and the other fixes in Vulkan 1.1.96 are outlined on GitHub.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Vulkan News
VK9 Now Can Run Unreal Tournament 99, Works With AMD Binary Driver
Vulkan 1.1.95 Released With New Floating Point Extensions
LunarG Rolls Out Vulkan Configurator With Updated SDK
Vulkan 1.1.94 Released With Two New Extensions
RLSL Continues Maturing For Compiling Rust To SPIR-V For Use With Vulkan Drivers
Vulkan 1.1.93 Released With Two New Extensions, Adds ID For Google "Pastel"
Popular News This Week
Linux Kernel Developers Discuss Dropping x32 Support
Intel Working On Open-Sourcing The FSP - Would Be Huge Win For Coreboot & Security
Linux 4.19.8 Released With BLK-MQ Fix To The Recent Data Corruption Bug
Adobe Customer Care: There Hasn't Been Enough Demand For Linux
Firefox 64.0 Released
Fedora Looks To Build Firefox With Clang For Better Performance & Compilation Speed