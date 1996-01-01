Vulkan 1.1.96 is out this morning and while it doesn't introduce any new extensions, it does have a number of corrections and clarifications to this graphics/compute API's documentation.
Besides the most mundane changes with Vulkan 1.1.96, one notable fix is fixing the VK_EXT_pci_bus_info extension. This extension assumed PCI domains to incorrectly be 16-bit rather than 32-bit. With this Vulkan update they've been changed to 32-bit, albeit is a backwards-breaking change though the developers hope there is no fallout from the short time that this VK_EXT_pci_bus_info extension has been around. The Mesa drivers will now be re-enabling the corrected support.
Thise change and the other fixes in Vulkan 1.1.96 are outlined on GitHub.
