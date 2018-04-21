Vulkan continues sticking to the "release early, release often" mantra with the availability today of Vulkan 1.1.74.
Coming just one week after Vulkan 1.1.73 is now this latest point release to Vulkan 1.1. Like 1.1.73, there is not any new extensions with Vulkan 1.1.74 but is limited to bug fixes / document clarifications.
Vulkan 1.1.74 clears up some text about buffer locations in vkCmdCopyBufferToImage, refines some descriptions, document generation tweaks, and some other typo/document changes.
Details on the few changes of Vulkan 1.1.74 can be found via this PR.
