The State Of The VKMS Driver, Preparations For vBlank & Page Flip Events

One of the exciting additions to look forward to with the upcoming Linux 4.19 kernel cycle is the virtual "VKMS" kernel mode-setting driver. The driver is still a work-in-progress, but multiple developers are working on it.
As part of this summer's Google Summer of Code is Rodrigo Siqueira working on the code along with Haneen Mohammed of Outreachy. The VKMS driver at this stage for Linux 4.19 exposes a single CRTC/encoder/connector/plane that can be used for headless machines wanting an X.Org Server or even Wayland.
Rodrigo Siqueira has most recently been working on vblank and page flip event support for KMS. This student developer has just started a blog to detail his work on VKMS moving forward. If you are curious about tracking the VKMS development, his blog post can be found at siqueira.tech with his inaugural post being about the vblank / page-flip events for VKMS.
