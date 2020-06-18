The latest open-source/Linux bring-up for AMD's "Sienna Cichlid", a.k.a. Navi 2, is enabling VCN 3.0 video encode support.
Based on the Linux kernel patches for Navi 2 we've known there is "VCN 3.0" with this next-generation GPU while now the Mesa-side patches have been merged into Mesa 20.2.
The VCN 3.0 enablement doesn't reveal anything too noteworthy and no new video capabilities (such as AV1) are exposed as part of this initial patch set. The changes are part of Mesa 20.2 that will have the initial Navi 2 support when paired with Linux 5.9 and LLVM 11.0 or later.
Add A Comment