AMD Lands VCN 3.0 Video Encode Support For Navi 2 / Sienna Cichlid
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 18 June 2020 at 10:52 AM EDT. Add A Comment
RADEON --
The latest open-source/Linux bring-up for AMD's "Sienna Cichlid", a.k.a. Navi 2, is enabling VCN 3.0 video encode support.

Based on the Linux kernel patches for Navi 2 we've known there is "VCN 3.0" with this next-generation GPU while now the Mesa-side patches have been merged into Mesa 20.2.

The VCN 3.0 enablement doesn't reveal anything too noteworthy and no new video capabilities (such as AV1) are exposed as part of this initial patch set. The changes are part of Mesa 20.2 that will have the initial Navi 2 support when paired with Linux 5.9 and LLVM 11.0 or later.
Add A Comment
Related News
RADV+ACO Lands FP16 Features - One Step Closer To Making ACO The Default
AMD Posts New AMDGPU Patches For UVD Video Decode For GCN 1.0
Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition Updated With WSL Support
GFX1030 Target Merged Into LLVM 11 AMDGPU Back-End For Navi 2
Radeon RADV Driver Merge Request Opened To Use ACO By Default
Radeon Software for Linux 20.20 Released With Ubuntu 20.04 Support
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
RdRand Performance As Bad As ~3% Original Speed With CrossTalk/SRBDS Mitigation
Futex2 Proposed In Latest Effort For Linux Kernel Optimization That Can Benefit Gamers
Linux 5.8-rc1 Arrives As One Of The Biggest Releases Of All Time
GNOME X.Org vs. Wayland Performance + Power Usage On Fedora 32 With AMD Renoir Laptop
Intel Announces Jim Keller's Departure, Other Leadership Changes
AMD Publishes Video To Explain The Radeon Open Compute Stack (ROCm)
System76 Begins Offering Serval WS Laptop With AMD Ryzen
Ubuntu 18.04's Heavily Patched Kernel Opens Door To Lockdown Bypass, Breaks Secure Boot