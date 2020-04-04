Open-Source Unvanquished Game Aiming For A New Release Soon
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 4 April 2020 at 07:31 PM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX GAMING --
One of the most promising open-source game projects of the 2010s when it comes to gameplay and visual quality is the Unvanquished project but sadly in recent years has been fairly quiet although new code continues to be contributed to their repository. It looks like in the weeks ahead could finally be a new release.

Unvanquished had been known for quite some time for carrying out monthly alpha releases and made it through more than 48 alphas before going quiet.


In late 2018 was Unvanquished Alpha 51 as the last time we got to cover the once very promising project in releasing something.


The project did put out an April Fools' blog post about a third race for the game. But if going past all that content, at the end is actually word there may be a new release soon. "Also, we hope to release something around the end of April. The date was fixed before that Covid-19 thing changed a lot of schedules for a lot of people, so we don’t know what would be doable, but in the case you don’t see a release on the end of April, don’t be afraid: you wouldn’t have to wait much more."

The first person shooter game is built off their Daemon engine as a distant fork of the Tremulous game. Daemon in turn can trace its roots back to the once very impressive open-source ET: XreaL engine work derived from ioquake3.

Let's hope they can indeed manage a new release soon and get back on track in 2020. Those wanting to learn more about this open-source project can visit Unvanquished.net.
Add A Comment
Related News
Lutris 0.5.5 Linux Game Manager Adds Humble Bundle Support, Initial VKD3D Support
DXVK 1.6 Released With D3D9 Performance Work, Various Game Fixes
Unity 2020.1 Beta Released With Numerous Vulkan + Linux Fixes
SDL 2.0.12 Released For This Important Linux/Cross-Platform Gaming Library
SDL 2.0.12 Is On The Way For This Important Linux Gaming Library
Godot Game Engine Working Towards Native Wayland Support, EGL
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
It's Official But Sad: TrueOS Is Over As Once The Best Desktop BSD OS
RHEL9 Likely To Drop Older x86_64 CPUs, Fedora Can Better Prepare With "Enterprise Linux Next"
Some Of The Features To Look Forward To With Linux 5.7
The Best Features Of The Linux 5.6 Kernel From WireGuard To Y2038 Compatibility To USB4
Linux 5.6 Ships With Broken Intel WiFi Driver After Network Security Fixes Go Awry
Mesa's Continuous Integration To Begin Seeing Testing Coverage For Wine / DXVK
Debian To Take On COVID-19 With A Biohackathon
Linux 5.6 Kernel Released With WireGuard, USB4, New AMD + Intel Hardware Support