Open-Source Unvanquished Game Aiming For A New Release Soon

One of the most promising open-source game projects of the 2010s when it comes to gameplay and visual quality is the Unvanquished project but sadly in recent years has been fairly quiet although new code continues to be contributed to their repository. It looks like in the weeks ahead could finally be a new release.
Unvanquished had been known for quite some time for carrying out monthly alpha releases and made it through more than 48 alphas before going quiet.
In late 2018 was Unvanquished Alpha 51 as the last time we got to cover the once very promising project in releasing something.
The project did put out an April Fools' blog post about a third race for the game. But if going past all that content, at the end is actually word there may be a new release soon. "Also, we hope to release something around the end of April. The date was fixed before that Covid-19 thing changed a lot of schedules for a lot of people, so we don’t know what would be doable, but in the case you don’t see a release on the end of April, don’t be afraid: you wouldn’t have to wait much more."
The first person shooter game is built off their Daemon engine as a distant fork of the Tremulous game. Daemon in turn can trace its roots back to the once very impressive open-source ET: XreaL engine work derived from ioquake3.
Let's hope they can indeed manage a new release soon and get back on track in 2020. Those wanting to learn more about this open-source project can visit Unvanquished.net.
Add A Comment