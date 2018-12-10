Unvanquished Open-Source Game Sees Its First Alpha Release In Nearly Three Years

Unvanquished had been easily one of the most promising open-source games several years back with decent in-game visuals/art, a continually improving "Daemon" engine that was a distant mod of ioquake3 while leveraging ETXReaL components and more, and all-around a well-organized, advancing open-source game project. Their monthly alpha releases stopped almost three years ago while today that's changed just ahead of Christmas.
The Unvanquished developers announced Unvanquished Alpha 51 today as their first release in two years and eight months after having made fifty monthly alpha releases. While this is the fifty-first alpha, the developers say they should soon be ready for the beta drop.
Unvanquished Alpha 51 features an updated game launcher, a variety of gameplay improvements, improvements to game assets and models, improved bots, various engine improvements, and other enhancements.
Learn more about this long-awaited, cross-platform game update via Unvanquished.net.
