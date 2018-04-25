The Once Very Promising Unvanquished Game Hasn't Seen A New Release In Two Years

Going back several years one of our most favorite open-source games to monitor was the Unvanquished game project with its roots in the Tremulous game and built off the Daemon Engine that is a distant fork to ioquake3 by way of the also once very promising ET: XreaL work.
Back in 2012 I considered Unvanquished to be one of the most promising open-source games and was pumping out decent artwork and visuals compared to many other open-source/indie games. The engine work they were doing while building off the ioquake3/XreaL lifting was also fascinating to watch.
Unvanquished began doing monthly alpha releases and ammassed 50 alpha releases through 2016, but then things stopped though developers hinted big things were in the pipe. In 2017 they were also talking up big plans but unfortunately that didn't materialize and Unvanquished Alpha 50 has been their development build the past two years.
While things have been quiet on the release front, their development has continued albeit slowly and we do continue to monitor its progress on GitHub. Today the project finally put out a new bulletin.
In Still on (space)tracks! they acknowledge the lack of a release recently and basically the problems come down to lack of manpower with the project. Among their recent work has been on ensuring all assets are free and open-source, modding improvements, and replacing all the buildable and player models from Tremulous.
Moving forward they are hoping to have an Alpha 51 release in the not too distant future. Here's to hoping they'll be able to get back on track in 2018.
