Unreal Engine 4.19 Brings Resonance Audio, AR Improvements & Better Landscape Rendering
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 14 March 2018 at 12:22 PM EDT. 1 Comment
LINUX GAMING --
As a nice Pi Day surprise and a week ahead of the Game Developers' Conference (GDC 18) is a new Unreal Engine 4 release from Epic Games.

Unreal Engine 4.19 has over one hundred improvements compared to UE 4.18 and a wealth of fixes. Among the highlights of Unreal Engine 4.19 include temporal upsampling support, a unified AR framework, physical light units, sequencer improvements, HTC VIVE Pro VR headset support, landscape rendering optimizations, an experimental proxy LOD system, experimental material layering support, and more.

The only Linux mentions are now having a Clang 5.0 build of Unreal Engine 4 from CentOS 7. And there's now the Google Resonance Audio support, which does include Linux support. The Resonance Audio plug-in supports binaural spatialization, reverberation, sound directivity, and ambisonics playback. No Vulkan mentions in the Unreal Engine 4.19 notes.

More details on this cross-platform game engine update via UnrealEngine.com.
1 Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Gaming News
Feral Bringing Life is Strange: Before the Storm To Linux
Steam Survey Purports A 0.28% Linux Gaming Marketshare For February
Urban Terror 4.3.3 Released, An Ioquake3-Powered Game Still Going
Godot To Focus On Vulkan Over OpenGL ES 3.0 Now That There's Mac Support
Godot Working On Ramping Up Their VR Support
A Total War Saga: THRONES OF BRITANNIA Is Coming To Linux
Popular News This Week
Linux 4.17 Will Be Another Exciting Kernel Cycle
Checking Out Ubuntu 18.04's Minimal Desktop Install Option
GNOME 3.28 Is Being Released This Next Week With Many Features & Improvements
With Vulkan 1.1 It's Technically Possible To Write A Pure Wayland Compositor
Debian 9.4 Stretch Released
Windows 10 Spring Update Bringing WSL Unix Sockets Support, OpenSSH / Curl / Tar Support