As a nice Pi Day surprise and a week ahead of the Game Developers' Conference (GDC 18) is a new Unreal Engine 4 release from Epic Games.
Unreal Engine 4.19 has over one hundred improvements compared to UE 4.18 and a wealth of fixes. Among the highlights of Unreal Engine 4.19 include temporal upsampling support, a unified AR framework, physical light units, sequencer improvements, HTC VIVE Pro VR headset support, landscape rendering optimizations, an experimental proxy LOD system, experimental material layering support, and more.
The only Linux mentions are now having a Clang 5.0 build of Unreal Engine 4 from CentOS 7. And there's now the Google Resonance Audio support, which does include Linux support. The Resonance Audio plug-in supports binaural spatialization, reverberation, sound directivity, and ambisonics playback. No Vulkan mentions in the Unreal Engine 4.19 notes.
More details on this cross-platform game engine update via UnrealEngine.com.
