Ubuntu Touch OTA-23 Released - Still Based On Ubuntu 16.04, Adds Support For FM Radios

Ubuntu Touch OTA-23 is out today as the newest Ubuntu mobile operating system update for smartphones from the folks at UBports that continues maintaining the code-base left by Canonical and now pushing ahead in their own direction.Ubuntu Touch OTA-23 is still based on Ubuntu 16.04 for its base as they still work towards moving to a newer Ubuntu LTS base but is an ongoing challenge due to all of the changes and being limited by their small set of community developers.Ubuntu Touch OTA-23 does introduce initial support for FM Radios for devices like the BQ E4.5, BQ E5, and Xiaomi Note 7 Pro smartphones that have FM radio support. Right now the FM radio support is considered more like a "proof of concept" than production ready but further improvements are planned.



A decade ago back during the early days of Ubuntu Touch.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1

BQ E4.5 Ubuntu Edition

BQ E5 HD Ubuntu Edition

BQ M10 (F)HD Ubuntu Edition

BQ U Plus

Cosmo Communicator

F(x)tec Pro1

Fairphone 2

Fairphone 3

Google Pixel 2 and 2 XL

Google Pixel 3a and 3a XL

Huawei Nexus 6P

LG Nexus 4

LG Nexus 5

Meizu MX4 Ubuntu Edition

Meizu Pro 5 Ubuntu Edition

Nexus 7 2013 (Wi-Fi and LTE models)

OnePlus One

OnePlus 2

OnePlus 3 and 3T

Oneplus 5 and 5T

OnePlus 6 and 6T

Samsung Galaxy Note 4 (910F, 910P, 910T)

Samsung Galaxy S3 Neo+ (GT-I9301I)

Sony Xperia X

Sony Xperia X Compact

Sony Xperia X Performance

Sony Xperia XZ

Sony Xperia Z4 Tablet (LTE or Wi-fi only)

Vollaphone and Vollaphone X

Xiaomi Mi A2

Xiaomi Mi A3

Xiaomi Mi MIX 3

Xiaomi Poco F1

Xiaomi Poco M2 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi 3s/3x/3sp (land)

Xiaomi Redmi 4X

Xiaomi Redmi 7

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 and 7 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi 9 and 9 Prime

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9, 9 Pro, 9 Pro Max and 9S