Ubuntu Touch OTA-23 Released - Still Based On Ubuntu 16.04, Adds Support For FM Radios
Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 29 June 2022 at 01:53 PM EDT. 4 Comments
UBUNTU --
Ubuntu Touch OTA-23 is out today as the newest Ubuntu mobile operating system update for smartphones from the folks at UBports that continues maintaining the code-base left by Canonical and now pushing ahead in their own direction.

Ubuntu Touch OTA-23 is still based on Ubuntu 16.04 for its base as they still work towards moving to a newer Ubuntu LTS base but is an ongoing challenge due to all of the changes and being limited by their small set of community developers.

Ubuntu Touch OTA-23 does introduce initial support for FM Radios for devices like the BQ E4.5, BQ E5, and Xiaomi Note 7 Pro smartphones that have FM radio support. Right now the FM radio support is considered more like a "proof of concept" than production ready but further improvements are planned.


A decade ago back during the early days of Ubuntu Touch.


Ubuntu Touch OTA-23 also makes improvements to its messaging app, support for hardware video decoding within the media player, wireless display support is in better shape, and a variety of other improvements as well as plenty of fixes.

The list of devices supported by Ubuntu Touch OTA-23 includes:
Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1
BQ E4.5 Ubuntu Edition
BQ E5 HD Ubuntu Edition
BQ M10 (F)HD Ubuntu Edition
BQ U Plus
Cosmo Communicator
F(x)tec Pro1
Fairphone 2
Fairphone 3
Google Pixel 2 and 2 XL
Google Pixel 3a and 3a XL
Huawei Nexus 6P
LG Nexus 4
LG Nexus 5
Meizu MX4 Ubuntu Edition
Meizu Pro 5 Ubuntu Edition
Nexus 7 2013 (Wi-Fi and LTE models)
OnePlus One
OnePlus 2
OnePlus 3 and 3T
Oneplus 5 and 5T
OnePlus 6 and 6T
Samsung Galaxy Note 4 (910F, 910P, 910T)
Samsung Galaxy S3 Neo+ (GT-I9301I)
Sony Xperia X
Sony Xperia X Compact
Sony Xperia X Performance
Sony Xperia XZ
Sony Xperia Z4 Tablet (LTE or Wi-fi only)
Vollaphone and Vollaphone X
Xiaomi Mi A2
Xiaomi Mi A3
Xiaomi Mi MIX 3
Xiaomi Poco F1
Xiaomi Poco M2 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi 3s/3x/3sp (land)
Xiaomi Redmi 4X
Xiaomi Redmi 7
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 and 7 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi 9 and 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9, 9 Pro, 9 Pro Max and 9S

Learn more about Ubuntu Touch OTA-23 via UBports.com.
