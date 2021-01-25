UBports Aiming For An Exciting 2021 With Ubuntu Touch
Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 25 January 2021 at 04:37 AM EST. Add A Comment
UBUNTU --
Last week marked the last Q/A session for the UBports' Ubuntu Touch team working to advance the Linux smartphone platform where they laid out some of their upcoming objectives.

From the Ubuntu Touch Q&A 92 session various interesting bits of information were shared as far as their plans over the coming months for this community that continues to advance the Ubuntu Touch effort primarily for smartphones -- various Android devices and also the likes of the PinePhone.

Lomiri (the rebranded Unity 8 effort) on the desktop is slowly making progress in part through their cooperation with Manjaro developers. For now it's all bleeding edge and under heavy development. Ubuntu 20.04 packages for Lomiri are forthcoming.

The UBports installer continues to be improved upon and seeing many nice new features.

Qt 5.15 support for Ubuntu Touch won't be here for a while as first is the transition to Qt 5.12 with Ubuntu 20.04 LTS.

Speaking of Ubuntu 20.04, UBTouch developers continue moving towards that as the long-awaited package base to succeed the aging Ubuntu 16.04. The developers are hoping in the first half of this year they will be able to finally begin the transition from 16.04 to 20.04 LTS as their base platform.

Ubuntu Touch currently continues relying on Mir 1.x. For helping to move to Mir 2.x with its refine architecture, a "Miroil" is being developed with upstream to fill in some missing gaps to get Qt Mir running on Mir 2.x. Eventually they will have Ubuntu Touch running nicely on Wayland.

When discussing possible user interface refinements, they are not pursuing anything to be "more like" Android or iOS and will likely continue relying on the design concepts spearheaded originally by Canonical but will likely continue to be refined and improved upon with time. They want to "build on that, not scrap it."


More details on the latest Ubuntu Touch work at UBports.com.
Add A Comment
Related News
Ubuntu 21.04 To Stick With GNOME 3.38 Desktop
Ubuntu 21.04 To Expand The Use Of Phased Package Updates
Ubuntu 21.04 Will Finally Stop Making New Home Directories World-Readable
Ubuntu Had A Stellar 2020 From Ubuntu 20.04 LTS To Continued WSL, Cloud Popularity
Ubuntu Developers Get it Up And Running On Apple's M1 With Early Parallels Desktop Build
UBports' Ubuntu Touch OTA-15 Released With New Device Support
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux 5.12 Set To See Support For The Nintendo 64
Pyston 2.1 Is Blowing Past Python 3.8/3.9 Performance
Red Hat Announces No-Cost RHEL For Small Production Environments
FreeBSD Continues Work On Ridding Its Base Of GPL-Licensed Software
Better Microsoft Surface Support Is On The Way With Linux 5.12
Corellium Posts Very Early Linux Port To Apple M1 Macs
Vulkan Wayland Compositors Are Nearing Reality
Wine Developers Are Working On A New Linux Kernel Sync API To Succeed ESYNC/FSYNC