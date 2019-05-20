Ubuntu Expands Its Kernel Uploader Team

As a sign of the times with the Linux kernel being affected by an increasing number of CVEs (and particularly high profile ones at that), there are now more Ubuntu developers with upload rights for sending down new kernel upgrades.
Ubuntu's Kernel Uploaders Team approved adding Tyler Hicks (a longtime Canonical developer working as an Ubuntu kernel engineer) to the kernel uploaders group as well as Juerg Haefliger (having worked on stable kernels and recent high profile CVE issues already) and Khalid Elmously (another Canonical employee and existing kernel team member).
The Ubuntu Kernel Uploaders is a small set of Ubuntu developers able to upload kernel packages directly into the package archive.
The greeting of these new kernel uploaders can be found on the ubuntu-devel mailing list.
