Ubuntu's Dock CPU Usage To Be Lowered By A Third, Other Perf Fixes Inbound
Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 17 December 2018 at 05:02 AM EST. 5 Comments
UBUNTU --
The GNOME-based Ubuntu desktop continues being tuned for better performance.

Canonical's Daniel Van Vugt has shared his latest status update concerning all of his performance profiling and tuning work for the distribution's GNOME Shell based desktop.

Most notably, an Ubuntu Dock performance fix is pending that shaves off a third of GNOME Shell's CPU usage for maximized windows. The change is about avoiding the repainting process for the dock as long as the contents are unchanged. This particularly helps when windows may be touching the dock but the dock's contents go unchanged.

Some of the other performance work includes a high CPU regression caused by GNOME Shell leaks, addressing wallpaper jaggies in Mutter, various cursor changes, and outside of the performance scope Daniel was involved with some of the NVIDIA EGLStreams work for GNOME on Wayland.

More details in this post.
5 Comments
