Following last week's Ubuntu 20.10 "Groovy Gorilla" release, Ubuntu 21.04 development is now getting underway as the Hirsute Hippo.
Succeeding the "GG" series is Ubuntu 21.04 the Hirsute (Hairy) Hippo in following their usual naming convention. This is now the third time of Ubuntu seeing a "HH" release following the Ubuntu 5.04 Hoary Hedgehog and Ubuntu 18.04 Hardy Heron releases.
The release schedule for Ubuntu 21.04 puts the official release on 22 April, the beta on 1 April, and the feature freeze on 25 February as the prominent dates of the cycle.
The Ubuntu 21.04 toolchain upload is beginning tomorrow and expect more Debian changes to begin flowing into the Ubuntu Hirsute archive shortly. Hirsute uploads can be monitored via Launchpad.
Ubuntu 21.04 is expected to ship in April with the GNOME 40 desktop, the Linux 5.11 kernel will likely be the version at play, Mesa 21.0 for the latest open-source graphics support, Python 3.9 is expected to be merged this cycle, GCC 10 will still be utilized, and a wealth of other updates.
It will be very interesting to see for Ubuntu 21.04 if they transition to the GNOME Shell 40 Wayland session by default rather than the X.Org Server. It will also be interesting to see what OpenZFS improvements they make this cycle and whether their long talked about new desktop installer will finally come about. Daily builds of Ubuntu 21.04 Hirsute Hippo should be appearing in a few days at the usual spot.
