While Ubuntu normally ships with the latest GNOME desktop as of release time, April's release of Ubuntu 21.04 will not be shipping with GNOME 40 but sticking to GNOME 3.38.
While GNOME 40 should be out in March like usual and normally the latest GNOME updates are pulled timely into the Ubuntu desktop, given all the changes with GNOME 40 and GTK 4.0, they will be holding off one cycle. Thus Ubuntu 21.04 will remain on GNOME 3.38 with GTK3 and then Ubuntu 21.10 in the autumn is when they will move to the latest GNOME stack.
This decision was made given the GNOME Shell design changes with GNOME 40, concerns over the stability of GTK 4.0 right now, and how well Ubuntu's Yaru theme might be for GNOME 40 in time for 21.04.
Thus the announcement was made today they are staying this cycle with GTK3 and GNOME 3.38. For Ubuntu 21.10 they hope to have the dust settled around GTK4 and the latest GNOME updates to be comfortable upgrading their desktop to it.
Fedora Workstation 34 meanwhile in April is still planning for the latest GNOME as one of the first major Linux distributions expected to ship with GTK 4.0 and GNOME 40 by default.
