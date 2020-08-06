Ubuntu 20.04.1 LTS Released With The Latest Fixes
Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 6 August 2020 at 02:59 PM EDT. 5 Comments
For those that prefer waiting until the first point release of a new Ubuntu Long Term Support series before upgrading, Ubuntu 20.04.1 LTS is out with the latest bug and security fixes for the "Focal Fossa" release.

The slightly delayed Ubuntu 20.04.1 LTS is now shipping with various bug/security fixes. Ubuntu 20.04.1 LTS doesn't bring any major kernel upgrade or hardware enablement stack for that matter but won't come until Ubuntu 20.04.2 LTS after Ubuntu 20.10 has already shipped.

For those interested in the new Ubuntu 20.04.1 LTS install media to cut-down on upgrades post-release, download links and more details can be found via the release announcement.

Participating in today's 20.04.1 LTS milestone in addition to the Ubuntu Desktop/Server/Cloud builds are Kubuntu 20.04.1 LTS, Ubuntu Budgie 20.04.1 LTS, Ubuntu MATE 20.04.1 LTS, Lubuntu 20.04.1 LTS, Ubuntu Kylin 20.04.1 LTS, Ubuntu Studio 20.04.1 LTS, and Xubuntu 20.04.1 LTS.
