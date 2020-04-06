Canonical Contributing Upstream Improvements To Plymouth Ahead Of Ubuntu 20.04 LTS
Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 6 April 2020 at 04:38 PM EDT. 5 Comments
UBUNTU --
One of the immediate differences Ubuntu 20.04 desktop/laptop users will notice when booting in UEFI mode is the boot splash screen improvements thanks to leveraging Red Hat's work on providing a flicker-free boot experience and pulling in the UEFI BGRT system/motherboard logo during the boot process to provide a more transitive experience. Canonical in turn is working on pushing some of their improvements back into upstream Plymouth.

The Ubuntu 20.04 LTS boot experience is on-par to what has been found in Fedora and other Linux distributions like Arch Linux for over one year.

In the process, Ubuntu developers have been working on some further polishing to this graphical boot screen code -- including by Canonical's Daniel van Vugt who is well known for all of his upstream GNOME contributions over the past few years.

Some of the work they have been pushing include fixing the centering of some labels, a new integrity-check mode, and support for displaying fsck status messages.

This also complements other Red Hat improvements recently including DRM/KMS probe speed-ups and other work.
5 Comments
Related News
Dell XPS Ice Lake Taking A Wallop On Ubuntu 20.04
Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Beta Released
PHP 7.4 Lands For Ubuntu 20.04 LTS
Trying Out Ubuntu 20.04 With ZFS + Zsys Automated APT Snapshots
Ubuntu 20.04 Atop ZFS+Zsys Will Take Snapshots On APT Operations
Canonical's Multipass 1.1 Brings Proxy Support, Fixes
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linus Torvalds Questions The Not So Glorious Driver For That Funky Looking RGB Mouse
Linux 5.6 Ships With Broken Intel WiFi Driver After Network Security Fixes Go Awry
Linux 5.6 Kernel Released With WireGuard, USB4, New AMD + Intel Hardware Support
WireGuard 1.0.0 Christened As A Modern Secure VPN Alternative To OpenVPN/IPsec
GNU Guix Wants To Replace The Linux-Libre Kernel With The Hurd Micro-Kernel
Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Beta Released
Chrome, Skype, Microsoft Teams, Zoom, VSCode Now Unofficially Available For Clear Linux
Ada++ Wants To Make The Ada Programming Language More Accessible