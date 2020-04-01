Some Of The Possible Changes Coming For The Desktop With Ubuntu 20.04 LTS
Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 5 December 2019 at 06:30 PM EST. 1 Comment
UBUNTU --
While we aren't even half-way through the Ubuntu 20.04 LTS development cycle yet, Ubuntu's Trello board provides a look at some of the changes and new features being at least considered for this next Ubuntu long-term support release.

With Ubuntu 20.04 LTS, the Focal Fossa, we've known about some items like working to drop Python 2 and never-ending GNOME performance work and continuing the great ZFS/Zsys integration introduced as experimental in Ubuntu 19.10. But there's also more coming to this next Ubuntu release due out in April.

Among the items being discussed on the Ubuntu Desktop Trello board include:

- Continuing to improve the GNOME desktop performance on Ubuntu.

- Improving fingerprint driver/support on Ubuntu at the request of an unnamed OEM.

- Potentially integrating USBGuard for providing better USB security against rogue devices via whitelisting/blacklisting.

- Adding Feral's GameMode to the Ubuntu archive for helping those gamers wanting to optimize their system performance for gaming.

- Improving Ubuntu's Ubiquity installer for those wanting to do desktop installs to RAID arrays.

- Updates around the Ubuntu live-patching support/experience.

- Continued work on ZFS/Zsys support.

- Potentially re-enabling NVENC support in Ubuntu's FFmpeg binaries, which is for providing modern NVIDIA GPU based video encoding. It had been disabled since Ubuntu 18.10 over license compatibility concerns.

- It still appears to be an open item whether Ubuntu will enable flicker-free boots similar to what Fedora and other Linux distributions have begun shipping in recent months for enhancing the UEFI boot experience.

The current activity can be seen via this Trello board.
1 Comment
Related News
Canonical Announces "Ubuntu Pro" For AWS
Mir 1.6 Released With New Wayland, DispmanX Platform Support
Canonical Formulates The 32-Bit Support Strategy For Ubuntu 20.04 LTS
UBports' Ubuntu Touch Porting Now Easier To Newer Devices
POWER9 Blackbird Performance On Ubuntu 19.04 vs. Ubuntu 19.10 Benchmarks
Canonical Releases Charmed OSM As Its Latest Enterprise Push
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Threadripper 3970X Performing Better On Windows Relative To Linux - Thanks To Microsoft Or Zen 2?
It's That Time Of The Year For The Annual Phoronix Premium Sale To Show Your Support
Raspberry Pi 4 Thermal Performance Is Improving With New Firmware
Systemd 244 Released With New Init System Features For Black Friday
EXT4 For Linux 5.5 Sees New Improvements For This Mature File-System
Canonical Formulates The 32-Bit Support Strategy For Ubuntu 20.04 LTS
Linux 5.5 Seeing Some Wild Swings In Performance - Improvements But Also Regressions
Linux 5.5 Block Changes Include NVMe Temperature Monitoring, Optimizations