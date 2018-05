Mark Shuttleworth has announced Ubuntu 18.10 is the Cosmic Cuttlefish. Cosmic has been known while continuing in Mark's codename fun, the full codename for this next six-month Ubuntu installment is the Cosmic Cuttlefish.This is what a Cuttlefish looks like, from Wikipedia

Ubuntu 18.10 "Cosmic Cuttlefish" will focus on security improvements in particular he mentioned on his blog . He didn't really talk about any other major features to be worked on this cycle, but he did separately also just talk about ideas for a new installer . There will also likely be continued Snap work and other improvements.Ubuntu 18.10 is scheduled to be released in October and should be arriving with GNOME 3.30, Linux ~4.18, Mesa ~18.3, X.Org Server 1.20, and a wealth of other package updates now being on a non-LTS release cycle. As of writing, an official Ubuntu 18.10 release schedule has yet to be published.