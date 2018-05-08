Ubuntu 18.10 Is Codenamed The "Cosmic Cuttlefish", Will Focus On Security
Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 8 May 2018 at 10:50 AM EDT. 9 Comments
Mark Shuttleworth has announced Ubuntu 18.10 is the Cosmic Cuttlefish.

Cosmic has been known while continuing in Mark's codename fun, the full codename for this next six-month Ubuntu installment is the Cosmic Cuttlefish.

This is what a Cuttlefish looks like, from Wikipedia:


Ubuntu 18.10 "Cosmic Cuttlefish" will focus on security improvements in particular he mentioned on his blog. He didn't really talk about any other major features to be worked on this cycle, but he did separately also just talk about ideas for a new installer. There will also likely be continued Snap work and other improvements.

Ubuntu 18.10 is scheduled to be released in October and should be arriving with GNOME 3.30, Linux ~4.18, Mesa ~18.3, X.Org Server 1.20, and a wealth of other package updates now being on a non-LTS release cycle. As of writing, an official Ubuntu 18.10 release schedule has yet to be published.
