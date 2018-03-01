There were various calls by independent end-users voicing their two cents that Ubuntu 18.04 "Bionic Beaver" should ship with Linux 4.16 instead of Linux 4.15, but that isn't going to happen.
In several different places the past few weeks I've seen various remarks made of how "Ubuntu 18.04 should ship with Linux 4.16" on the basis of either better Spectre/Meltdown support, Linux 4.16 will be out in time and neither 4.15 or 4.16 are even LTS releases, better hardware support, or users simply wanting all the goodies in Linux 4.16. But that's simply foolish given Ubuntu 18.04 is being a Long Term Support release and how close the timing ends up being as is.
There never was an official call for Linux 4.16 in Ubuntu 18.04 by the kernel developers: it's been the plan for months to ship with Linux 4.15 (and not the Linux 4.14 LTS series either). So it's no surprise that is what they are doing.
The latest kernel team update is now available, confirming that Ubuntu Bionic is continuing to track Linux 4.15. Linux 4.15.0-13.14 is the current kernel in the Bionic archive.
The Ubuntu 18.04 LTS final beta is coming up on 5 April, the kernel freeze on 12 April, and the official Ubuntu 18.04.0 LTS release expected on 26 April.
But for those that are missing out on the features of Linux 4.16 or the continued great improvements being queued soon for Linux 4.17, there is the always handy Ubuntu Mainline Kernel PPA.
